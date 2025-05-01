Rajani Shaw, wife of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained in Pakistan, returns to Kolkata after positive assurances from BSF officers about her husband’s safety and imminent return following ongoing talks with Pakistan Rangers.

Rajani Shaw, the wife of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who is currently detained in Pakistan, made a journey from her home in Rishra to Pathankot on Monday, seeking clarity on her husband's condition and the efforts being made for his return.

After her meeting with BSF officers, Rajani flew back to Kolkata from Amritsar, having been assured that the force was working diligently to secure Purnam's release. The officers told her that staying on-site would not contribute further to the situation and that talks with Pakistan Rangers were ongoing.

Before boarding the flight, Rajani expressed her relief, saying that she was satisfied with the discussions and had been assured of her husband's safety. The BSF had informed her that a resolution appeared imminent. Rajani, accompanied by her son, sisters, and brother-in-law, had travelled from Firozpur to Amritsar after spending time in Pathankot in search of answers. She was told by BSF officials that positive news could emerge in the next couple of days, with Purnam's repatriation from Pakistan likely to happen soon.

Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan, was detained in Pakistan after reportedly crossing the border unintentionally. His family has been in constant touch with the authorities, waiting for his safe return. BSF personnel have been working with Pakistan Rangers to resolve the issue diplomatically and ensure his repatriation.