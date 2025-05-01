PM Modi urged the international creative community to tap into India's storytelling potential, saying, “This is the perfect time to Create in India, and Create for the World."

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 today at the Jio World Convention Centre, calling it a historic moment for India's cultural and creative sectors.



The four-day summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

In his keynote speech, PM Modi addressed a diverse audience of artists, innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers from over 90 countries.

"...India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories and over a billion storytellers," he said.



"Every street, every river, every mountain in India carries a tale. Across more than six lakh villages, each one holds a new story, a fresh perspective. Truly, India has much more to offer," the Prime Minister said. Highlighting the depth of India's cultural wealth, he added, “In India, even music is a form of spiritual practice. Every note tells a story, every rhythm has a soul. Be it a devotional bhajan or a modern composition, the sound of India carries a touch of the divine.”

He urged the international creative community to tap into India's storytelling potential, saying, “This is the perfect time to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.' As the world seeks stories, India offers a treasure trove, rich in science, fiction, courage, and imagination. Our creative basket is vast and ready to be shared.”

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. It will bring together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. From film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting, the event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies. A significant highlight is the launch of the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), with ministerial participation from 25 countries. WAVES will also host the WAVES Bazaar, an international e-marketplace featuring over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects, facilitating global trade and collaboration in creative content.

PM Modi is also set to tour the Creatosphere, where he will interact with creators selected from the "Create in India" challenges, initiatives that attracted more than 100,000 participants over the past year. Additionally, he will visit the Bharat Pavilion, a specially curated showcase of India's creative heritage and innovation.

The grand opening ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) reflects a celebration of India's artistic spirit. A 50-piece orchestra led by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani will deliver a breathtaking musical performance on May 1.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal inaugurated the summit with a soulful welcome song. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a dramatic entry to welcome delegates on stage. Other leading stars, including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, were also present.