At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, which was innagurated today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Mukesh Ambani said, “India's media and entertainment industry is today valued at $28 billion. It can grow to over $100 billion in the next decade. This growth will drive entrepreneurship, generate millions of jobs, and create a ripple effect across sectors.”

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the summit.

"Respected Prime Minister Modi, we are truly blessed and deeply honoured by your presence today. We know your extraordinary responsibilities, particularly after the recent barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam. Therefore, your coming here sends a strong message. A message of hope, unity, and unshakable resolve. All of us gathered here offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Modi ji, you have the full support of 145 crore Indians in this fight against the enemies of peace, justice, and humanity," Mukesh Ambani said.

"Their defeat is certain. India's victory is also certain," he emphasized.

The Reliance Industries Limited Chairman mentioned further that Prime Minister Modi gave his green signal for this summit just a few months ago. "His mandate to Team India was simple: WAVES to be a global hub of innovation, culture, and collaboration and thereby amplifying India's voice on the world stage."

Ambani highlighted that the summit constitutes representatives from 90 countries and 10,000 delegates.

"This is the josh of Naya Bharat - the spirit of New India. Bold in its dreams. Fast in its execution. And determined to surpass global standards. Let's give a big hand to the leadership of Ashwini Vaishnav ji and his fabulous team who have put this summit together," he said.

Stressing that India's entertainment and cultural industry is not just a soft power, Mukesh Ambani said, “It is real power. In an increasingly turbulent and uncertain world, our stories give the hope of a better future with their power to unite, inspire, and enrich.”

"In our civilizational heritage of over 5,000 years, we have vast treasure troves of timeless tales -- from the Ramayana and Mahabharata to folklore and classics in dozens of languages. They touch people's hearts around the world because they celebrate universal human values - brotherhood, compassion, courage, love, beauty, and care for nature. No nation can match India's storytelling power. Therefore, with great confidence and creativity, let us take our stories globally to heal a divided world," Ambani said.

He further asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, India has become a front-ranking digital nation.

"Our ancient nation is currently experiencing unprecedented rejuvenation with the power of modern technologies. Under Modi ji's visionary leadership, India has become a front-ranking digital nation. The fusion of storytelling and digital technologies is again unique to India. It has multiplied the impact and reach of entertainment and cultural experiences beyond imagination. The tools of AI and immersive technologies can make our stories more captivating than ever before -- and take them instantly to audiences across languages, countries, and cultures. By mastering these tools, I am confident that India's super-talented young creators will rule the global entertainment industry with blockbusters. Fourth. This is not just a cultural or creative opportunity -- it is a strategic and economic opportunity as well," he said.

Stressing to take WAVES summit further, Mukesh Ambani said that by forging deep partnerships with the best minds and studios from every corner of the world, we will grow this summit year after year. "WAVES will become the gathering place of dreamers, makers, and changemakers. This is just the beginning. The best is yet to come. Let the stories flow. Let the waves rise," he said.

