Congress workers in Hyderabad celebrated the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the national census by pouring milk on Rahul Gandhi’s poster. This move is seen as a step toward promoting social justice and equality.

In a display of celebration on Thursday, Congress workers in Hyderabad marked the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census by performing a traditional milk-pouring ceremony.

The ceremony took place on posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, symbolizing their approval and support for the government's move.

This celebration comes at a time when the debate surrounding the caste census has reached new heights, with the BJP-led government and the Congress party locking horns over who deserves credit for the initiative. Rahul Gandhi, a strong advocate for the caste census, has described it as society's "X-ray and MRI," stressing its importance in addressing social inequalities and ensuring the fair distribution of resources.

The historic announcement to include caste enumeration in the national census was made on Wednesday after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a press briefing, confirmed that caste enumeration would now be a part of the official national census, emphasizing the need for transparency and consistency. Vaishnaw also pointed out that while several states have conducted their own caste surveys, these efforts have been inconsistent, and in some cases, politically motivated, leading to a lack of trust among the public.

Vaishnaw explained, "As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the subject of Census is a Union subject. The government decided to include caste enumeration in the national census to avoid fragmented, inconsistent surveys by individual states. Such surveys have often caused confusion and raised doubts about their motives." He assured that the caste census, when conducted under the official national framework, would be more organized and transparent, ultimately contributing to the nation's progress.

The government's decision to conduct a caste census is seen as a major step towards creating a more inclusive and data-driven approach to addressing social issues in India. It aims to provide accurate data on the caste demographics, especially for marginalized communities, which will help in crafting better policies for their upliftment.

The Congress has long championed the cause of caste enumeration, with Rahul Gandhi pushing for it as a means to better understand the challenges faced by different communities and ensure that resources are fairly distributed. His vocal support for the caste census has now found momentum, as the government begins to implement this nationwide initiative.

As the debate over caste census intensifies, this announcement is expected to spark further political discourse. The milk-pouring ceremony by Congress workers highlights the party's support for the initiative, while also drawing attention to the broader conversation on social justice, representation, and equality in India.

