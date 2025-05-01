A local social activist claims Ashraf, the victim of the Mangaluru mob lynching in Kudpu, did not raise pro-Pakistan slogans. Allegations arise of police delay in taking the injured Ashraf to the hospital.

Kasaragod: An eyewitness of the mob lynching in Mangaluru's Kudpu, Sajith Shetty, has said that the victim Ashraf did not raise any pro-Pakistan slogans. He told Asianet News that the perpetrators likely fabricated this story to escape consequences. Shetty also criticized Karnataka's Home Minister for prematurely stating that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised without a proper investigation.

"A cricket match was happening there. Some altercation broke out. Someone went and hit him. Then it turned into a group assault. Other good youngsters told them not to hit him, but the rest didn't listen. They beat him as a group. As far as I know, no Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised," said Sajith Shetty.

Three police officers, including an inspector, have been suspended in connection with Ashraf's mob lynching. The suspended officers are Mangaluru Rural Police Station Inspector Shivakumar, Head Constable Chandra, and Constable Yallaiah. They are accused of delaying taking the injured Ashraf to the hospital.

Ashraf's body was left on the road, covered with a tarpaulin sheet, for two hours. The initial report classified the death as unnatural. Three days later, a case was filed under mob lynching. Action was taken against the officers for dereliction of duty and failing to register a case under mob lynching.

Police have filed a case against 19 people for mob violence, and 15 have been arrested. Police say T Sachin, a Kudpu native, led the mob. The attackers abandoned Ashraf's body in the field after realizing he was dead.

Speaking to reporters, Ashraf's family said that he was not affiliated with any outfit and suffers from mild mental disability. According to reports, Ashraf was engaged in a war-of-words with a fellow spectator at the venue. The spectator claimed that Ashraf shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. However, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has did not confirm this, but Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara that the incident occurred after the deceased shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad'.