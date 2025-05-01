Mukesh Ambani, at WAVES 2025, backed PM Modi after the Pahalgam attack, affirming the support of 145 crore Indians. He hailed India’s cultural industry as real power and praised the government’s global vision.

At the inauguration of the WAVES 2025 global summit in Mumbai, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering heartfelt condolences to victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and calling for unity in the face of such barbarity.

“We know your extraordinary responsibilities — particularly after the recent barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam,” Ambani told the Prime Minister during his keynote. “Your coming here sends a strong message. A message of hope, unity, and unshakable resolve.”

Addressing PM Modi directly, Ambani declared, “Honourable Prime Minister, you have the full support of 145 crore Indians in this fight against the enemies of peace, justice and humanity. Their defeat is certain. India’s victory is also certain.”

The remarks came as Ambani welcomed global leaders, creators, and policymakers to WAVES 2025—India’s first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit—aimed at positioning the country as a global hub for innovation, culture, and creativity.

Sharing the genesis of the summit, Ambani revealed that PM Modi had given the green signal for the initiative just months ago. “His mandate to Team India was simple: WAVES to be a global hub of innovation, culture, and collaboration and thereby amplifying India’s voice on the world stage.”

“This is the josh of Naya Bharat — bold in its dreams, fast in its execution, and determined to surpass global standards,” he said, lauding Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his team for executing the vision.

Ambani also underlined the growing influence of India’s entertainment and cultural economy, stating that it represents “not just soft power — it is real power.”

“In an increasingly turbulent and uncertain world, our stories give hope of a better future. They have the power to unite, inspire, and enrich,” he added.

With over 90 countries represented and 10,000 delegates in attendance, WAVES 2025 marks a major push to elevate India’s creative industries—from gaming and animation to film, OTT and digital media—into a $50 billion powerhouse by 2029.