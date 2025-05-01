HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters used by the Army and Air Force have been cleared for operations following a defect probe that found no design flaw.

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-built Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of Army and Air Force versions have got operational clearances after the recommendations of the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee.

In a statement, the state plane maker said: “In furtherance to the clarification dated 11th April 2025, it is now intimated that the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Army and Air Force versions are cleared for operations based on the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee recommendations.”

Over 330 Helicopters to Resume Flights

Over 330 ALH Dhruv helicopters which have been grounded since January 2025 will now be resumed under a time-bound plan for operations.

HAL has also said: “… has been worked out with the users.”

In February, during the Aero India show at Bengaluru, HAL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) DK Sunil had informed that the final probe report was expected within three weeks, which would determine whether the entire fleet needed a review or if the issue was an isolated technical fault.

Dr Sunil explained that an initial probe into the crash revealed a crack in the helicopter's swash plate.

He said that there is no inherent design flaw in the ALH Dhruv, though issues related to training and maintenance may have contributed to past incidents.

Over the last 25 years, 28 ALH helicopters have crashed, with investigations attributing 13 accidents to technical faults, 13 to human error, and two to unknown causes.