Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Due to continuous heavy rain, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Nellai, Tenkasi, and Puducherry. Additionally, holiday announcements for schools only are being made in various other districts
Cyclone In Bay of Bengal
The weather center reports a potential cyclone in the Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. A yellow alert for heavy rain is issued for 10 districts like Tirunelveli due to a cyclonic circulation.
Low Pressure Area
A cyclonic circulation formed over the Kanyakumari Sea on Sunday. A low-pressure area is now expected to form over the Kanyakumari Sea and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.
Yellow Alert Issued
The weather center issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in districts like Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, and more.
Schools Closed
Due to heavy rain, schools and colleges in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar are closed. University exams are postponed. Schools are also shut in many other districts.
