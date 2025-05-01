Arvind Shrivastava, a 1994 batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre assumed charge as the secretary of the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry.

Arvind Shrivastava, a 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, on Thursday assumed charge as the secretary of the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry.

A Ministry of Finance release said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed him as the Revenue Secretary on April 18.

Shrivastava has previously served as Joint Secretary and then Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

Prior to that, Shrivastava has also worked as a Joint Secretary, in the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Development Officer in the Asian Development Bank; Secretary, Finance Department, Bengaluru; Secretary, Urban Development Department, Bengaluru; Managing Director in the Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Karnataka.

