Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Check Rain Forecast, Sky Condition of These Places
Mumbai Weather LATEST update : The cold has reduced in the state as the force of northerly winds has weakened. There's a chance of cloudy weather with light rain in Konkan and Western Maharashtra
Mixed weather in the state on Monday
Mumbai: The cold in the state is decreasing as the intensity of cold winds from the north has reduced. This has created favorable conditions for light rain in some areas. Cloudy skies with a chance of light rain are expected in some districts of Konkan and Western Maharashtra on Monday.
Light rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Konkan - Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra.
Mainly sunny weather condition very likely to prevail in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) November 23, 2025
Cloudy weather in Mumbai and Konkan, light showers expected
Mumbai (Nov 24)
Partly cloudy sky
Light rain with thunderstorms possible
Max temp: 34°C
Min temp: 23°C
Konkan situation:
Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri: Light rain with thunder expected
Sindhudurg: Light to moderate rain, cloudy conditions persist
Chance of rain in Western Maharashtra too
Pune:
Mainly clear sky
Max temp: 32°C
Min temp: 14°C
Sangli, Kolhapur and Ghat areas:
Light rain may occur in some parts
Less chill in the afternoon, slight warmth will be felt
Less cold in Marathwada – Clear skies
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Clear sky
Max temp: 33°C
Min temp: 18°C
With favorable conditions for rain in the state, the cold in Marathwada has also reduced.
Stable weather in North Maharashtra but less cold
Nashik:
Clear sky
Max temp: 32°C
Min temp: 17°C
With the decrease in cold, the effect of heat feels slightly increased in the afternoon.
Clear skies in Vidarbha, afternoon heat
Nagpur:
Clear sky
Max temp: 30°C
Min temp: 14°C
The cold is also decreasing in Vidarbha, and the intensity of heat is felt due to the harsh sun in the afternoon.
Mixed weather to continue in the state for the next two-three days
Weather fluctuations continue in the state, with cloudy skies and light showers in many districts, while others face increased heat. This mixed condition is expected to last for another two to three days. Citizens should take precautions and check the forecast before going out.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.