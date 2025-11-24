- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Two Low Pressure To Bring Heavy Rains? Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather: A low-pressure system is already active in the Bay of Bengal... and another one is likely to form. The weather department says this will intensify rains in the Telugu states
Rains again in the Telugu states
Rains have returned to the Telugu states. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression, bringing heavier rainfall to Andhra and Telangana.
Another low pressure ready
A new low-pressure area is likely to form on Tuesday over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka. It's expected to strengthen as it moves, bringing rain to the Telugu states.
Depression in the Bay of Bengal
The current low-pressure system is expected to become a depression today. It may intensify into Cyclone 'Senyar', bringing light to moderate rain to AP from Nov 28 to Dec 01.
Rains in these districts
Light to moderate rain is expected today in Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Farmers are advised to be cautious due to the harvest season.
Rains in these Telangana districts
In Telangana, light rains are expected today in Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts, according to the Hyderabad weather center.
