Amit Shah vowed a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing India’s resolve to fight terrorism. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and stressed the global support for India’s efforts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first public comments regarding the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, promised that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, would respond decisively to every act of terrorism. Shah’s remarks were delivered on Thursday, sending a stern warning to terrorists and those who might think they could escape justice for their cowardly acts.

Addressing the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Shah stated, “If anyone believes that such a cowardly attack is their victory, they must remember this is Narendra Modi’s India — and we will take revenge, one by one.” He emphasized that India’s response to terrorism would be swift and precise, with no room for leniency.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to fighting terrorism, Amit Shah declared that the complete eradication of terrorism from every part of India remained a top priority. "It is our determination to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country, and we will achieve this goal," he asserted.

The Home Minister also highlighted the global solidarity that India has garnered in its battle against terrorism. “Not only the 140 crore people of India but the entire world stands with us in this fight. Every country has come together, supporting India and its people in this war against terrorism,” Shah said, underscoring the unity in the international community against such threats.

Shah made it clear that the government would not rest until those responsible for terrorism were held accountable. "I want to reaffirm that our fight will continue until terrorism is eradicated, and those who have committed these heinous acts will certainly face the appropriate punishment," he added.

The Home Minister had swiftly traveled to Srinagar after the tragic incident on April 22, where terrorists targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. He met the grieving families on April 23, expressing his condolences, laying wreaths on the victims' bodies, and vowing that the perpetrators of this “dastardly” act would not be spared.

Amit Shah’s words echoed a firm resolve to deal with terrorism with utmost seriousness, reaffirming that the fight against terrorism was one that would not end until victory was secured for the people of India. The government’s strong stance, combined with international support, signals a unified approach to dismantling the threat of terrorism.