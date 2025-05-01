Speaking at WAVES 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, and music.

Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 today at the Jio World Convention Centre, the Prime Minister noted the promising growth opportunities in the live concert industry and the vast potential in the global animation market, which currently stands at over USD 430 billion and is projected to double in the next decade.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this presents a significant opportunity for India's animation and graphics industry, urging stakeholders to leverage this expansion for greater international reach.

Calling upon India's young creators to drive the nation's Orange Economy forward, acknowledging that their passion and hard work are shaping a new wave of creativity, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that whether they are musicians from Guwahati, podcasters from Kochi, game designers in Bengaluru, or filmmakers in Punjab, their contributions are fuelling India's growing creative sector.

He assured that the government stands firmly behind creative professionals, supporting them through initiatives like Skill India, Startup Support, policies for the AVGC Industry, and global platforms like WAVES. He remarked that every effort is being made to build an environment where innovation and imagination are valued, fostering new dreams and empowering individuals to bring those dreams to life.

PM Modi highlighted that WAVES will serve as a major platform where Creativity meets Coding, Software blends with Storytelling, and Art merges with Augmented Reality. He urged young creators to make the most of this opportunity, dream big, and dedicate their efforts to realizing their visions.

Underscoring the importance of Creative Responsibility in a technology-driven 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that as technology increasingly influences human lives, extra efforts are needed to preserve emotional sensitivity and cultural richness.

He remarked that the creative world holds the power to foster human compassion and deepen societal consciousness. He asserted that the goal is not to create robots but to nurture individuals with heightened sensitivity, emotional depth, and intellectual richness--qualities that cannot stem from information overload or technological speed alone.

WAVES 2025 is a four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

In line with Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

At WAVES 2025, India is also hosting the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.