INDIA bloc leaders from both houses of Parliament will meet on Wednesday to finalise their strategy for the Monsoon Session. They plan to raise key issues including electoral reforms, the Cauvery dispute, and alleged financial fraud in the Ram Mandir trust.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet on Wednesday morning at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 am and will bring together leaders of the Opposition from constituent parties of the INDIA bloc to finalise their floor coordination and parliamentary strategy.

Opposition to Corner Govt on Key Issues

The meeting comes ahead of a busy day in Parliament, with Opposition MPs in both Houses submitting notices seeking suspension of regular business to discuss issues including electoral reforms, the Cauvery water dispute, alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and examination-related issues.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion seeking a comprehensive discussion on a new anti-defection law, arguing that the existing legal framework requires an overhaul to prevent mass political defections driven by opportunism while protecting genuine dissent.

Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal also submitted an adjournment notice seeking a discussion on alleged financial fraud and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He demanded a high-level independent inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Praveen Chakravarthy moved a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business to discuss what he termed a "misleading reply" by the Ministry of Jal Shakti regarding the Cauvery water dispute. He questioned the Centre's stand on Karnataka's Mekedatu project and sought an explanation over what he described as contradictory positions taken by the government.

Legislative Business on Agenda

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up key legislative business, including further consideration and passing of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and introduction of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is also expected to participate in the discussion on the anti-paper leak legislation later in the day.

(ANI)