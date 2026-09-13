A 26-year-old woman, Hemadurga, was killed after a TGSRTC bus collided with the Rapido bike she was travelling on in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet. CCTV footage shows the moments before the crash, in which she fell onto the road and came under the bus wheels. The Rapido rider was injured. Police detained the bus driver and are investigating the case.

A 26-year-old woman was killed after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus collided with the Rapido bike she was travelling on in Hyderabad. The accident took place on Saturday near the rear gate of Big Bazaar in Srinagar Colony, Ameerpet. CCTV footage has now surfaced showing the moments leading up to the fatal crash. The woman was identified as Hemadurga, who worked at a car company in Banjara Hills. She was reportedly travelling towards Ameerpet during a break from work to get her cellphone repaired.

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Woman falls under bus after collision

According to the details available, the TGSRTC bus collided with the Rapido bike while Hemadurga was travelling as a passenger.

The impact threw her onto the road, after which she came under the wheels of the bus. She died at the spot.

The Rapido rider was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage shows the events immediately before the collision. However, the footage alone does not establish whether speeding, negligence or a traffic violation caused the accident. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

TGSRTC driver taken into custody

Panjagutta Police reached the accident spot after being alerted. They shifted Hemadurga's body to the mortuary and began an investigation.

The RTC bus driver was reportedly taken into custody and booked under provisions relating to death caused by rash and negligent driving, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The investigation will determine how the collision happened and whether any traffic rules were violated.

CCTV footage sparks debate online

The CCTV footage has also prompted reactions on social media, with some users raising concerns about the safety of city buses and driving practices.

One X user alleged that some TGSRTC drivers do not follow signals, use indicators while changing lanes or drive safely, and called for the RTC to be privatised.

Another user argued that city buses should be smaller, saying longer buses can face difficulties while navigating city roads.

The comments reflect public concern following the crash, but the allegations made online have not been independently established in connection with this particular accident.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision.