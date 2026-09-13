Mumbai Police deploys a massive security force for Ganeshotsav 2026, including over 14,000 personnel, SRPF platoons, and QRTs. Special plans are in place for idol immersion. The first look of the city's famous Lalbaugcha Raja has been unveiled.

Massive Security for Ganeshotsav 2026

The Mumbai Police on Sunday rolled out a massive, multi-tiered security apparatus across the metropolis to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations for Ganeshotsav 2026. The Mumbai Police have deployed at least 7 Additional Police Commissioners, 37 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 2650 officers and 14150 policemen for security arrangements during the festival period.

In addition, adequate police arrangements have been made at important locations, including S.R.P.F. platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Teams and Home Guards. Special arrangements have also been independently planned for the day of Ganesh idol immersion, and additional security personnel are being deployed for the same. Citizens are appealed to maintain restraint at crowded places and cooperate with the police, an official statement read. If any unattended/suspicious object is found, citizens should immediately inform the police about it. Citizens may contact the Police Helpline at 100/112 for immediate police assistance.

Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Unveiled

Earlier on Friday, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled, , ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, drawing attention to one of the city's most iconic Lord Ganesh idols and a major attraction of the annual celebrations. Lalbaugcha Raja is not merely an idol but a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Every year, millions of devotees visit the pandal for darshan, making the unveiling of the iconic Ganesh idol one of the main attractions of the festival. The majestic idol of Lalbaugcha Raja is seated on a throne, portraying a serene, benevolent and loving form. The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most-awaited moments every year ahead of Mumbai's Ganeshotsav.

About the Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. Celebrations involve the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and public places, prayers and cultural programmes, culminating in the immersion of the idols. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14. (ANI)