AAP Punjab spokesperson Kuldeep Dhaliwal accused the BJP-led Centre of not providing adequate support during a power shortage. He said two thermal power units have resumed operations, which will improve the situation in the state's agricultural fields.

AAP Slams Centre Over Power Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Chief Spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led Central Government of not providing adequate support to Punjab during a power shortage, while stating that electricity supply to agricultural fields is expected to improve after two thermal power units resumed operations.

Speaking to ANI, Dhaliwal said power supply to agricultural fields was affected over the past few days as the Talwandi Sabo and Nabha power units remained shut due to technical issues. He said both units resumed operations from Sunday morning, which would help improve the power situation in the state.

He alleged that when Punjab required additional electricity, the Centre did not provide the necessary assistance to the state government. "Punjab used to receive around 1,051 MW of electricity from the Centre during periods of power shortage," Dhaliwal said.

The power shortage intensified after sudden technical shutdowns at private thermal power units reduced daily generation by over 1,300 MW. The state subsequently faced a shortage of around 3,000 MW as peak electricity demand crossed 16,500 MW.

Dhaliwal Targets Political Rivals

Questioning the Centre's approach towards Punjab, Dhaliwal asked why, according to him, the BJP was "against Punjab's farmers and industries."

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal's "Desh Bachao" campaign, Dhaliwal said the country needs to be saved but, in his words, "from the Akali Dal."

Clash Over Drug Menace

On BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's remarks on the drug issue in Punjab, Dhaliwal alleged that Chadha has no right to speak on the matter as he has joined the BJP. He further alleged that the BJP was responsible for the drug problem in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Chadha had attacked the AAP government over the drug situation in Punjab, alleging that the menace had reached a critical level. He also announced that the BJP would undertake a 'Nasha-Mukt Punjab Yatra' from September 18 to 30. (ANI)