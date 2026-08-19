A shocking and heartbreaking incident has come to light from Alur in Hassan. A mother allegedly strangled her own child to death and then ended her own life. The reason behind this tragedy is still a mystery.

Alur (Hassan): A truly heartbreaking incident has happened in Alur town of Hassan district, where a mother allegedly killed her own child. After strangling her two-year-old son, the woman then hanged herself and committed suicide.

This tragic event took place in a rented house at the Housing Board in Alur. The deceased have been identified as the mother, Anushree (28), and her son, Aryan (2).

A couple who had a love marriage

Anushree and her husband, Srinivas, were residents of Singapore village in Alur taluk. They had fallen in love and gotten married. Srinivas works at a private finance company. The family had moved into this rented house in the Housing Board area just two months ago to make a living.

Kozhikode Crime: Bus Ride Turns Uncomfortable As Harassment Suspect Is Nabbed

What exactly happened?

The tragedy struck when the husband, Srinivas, was away at work as usual. Anushree, finding herself alone in the house, first allegedly strangled her 2-year-old son. She then placed his body on the bed and hanged herself from a fan in the same room, according to initial information.

It is not yet clear what went wrong. Was there a family dispute between the couple who had a love marriage? Or was Anushree under some kind of mental stress? These questions are yet to be answered. As soon as they were informed, officers from the Alur police station visited the spot to carry out an inspection. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, and the police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Gun Threat: Kochi Bar Witnesses Shocking Turn After Heated Dispute! Read Details