Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini met foreign students from 14 nations, encouraging them to act as 'brand ambassadors'. He underscored the state's 'Go-Global approach' and aim for 'heart-to-heart' connections to boost global partnerships.

CM Saini Interacts with Foreign Students

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday interacted with foreign students from 14 countries and highlighted the importance of connecting the state with the world through a global approach.

During the interaction, Saini urged students to move forward by keeping pace with new technologies and the changing global landscape. He said foreign students receiving education in Haryana should become "brand ambassadors" of the state in their respective countries.

The Chief Minister said the education and values received from Haryana would remain with students throughout their lives. He added that the state government believes not only in government-to-government (G2G) relations but also in "heart-to-heart" connections.

Haryana's 'Go-Global Approach'

In a post on X, Haryana CM wrote, "Today, I had the opportunity to interact with outgoing international students from the African continent and Afghanistan who have been studying at various institutions and universities across Haryana. Listening to their ground level experiences, perspectives and aspirations was truly enriching." https://x.com/NayabSainiBJP/status/2090039581672673458?s=20

"Their presence in Haryana reflects our growing global outlook and the opportunities our institutions are creating for students from around the world. We are committed to transforming Haryana through "a Go-Global approach" opening doors to global collaborations, striving for excellence, strengthening Research & Development, and creating an ecosystem where talent and ideas from across the world can come together. A globally connected Haryana is stronger, more innovative and future-ready," the post read.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

The foreign students also shared their experiences of studying and living in Haryana with the Chief Minister. CM Saini emphasised the need for universities in the state to increase academic cooperation and sign more Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign universities to strengthen global partnerships.

Upcoming Engagements

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is scheduled to interact with Gen Z entrepreneurs in Gurugram on August 21. He will also flag off the 'Yuva Udyami Yatra' during the programme.