India hosted the 2nd BRICS Tourism Working Group Meeting in Jaipur, chaired by Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar. The meeting focused on advancing cooperation in AI, sustainability, skilling, and seamless travel among BRICS nations.

The Ministry of Tourism has hosted the 2nd BRICS 2026 Tourism Working Group (TWG) Meeting in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday under India's BRICS Chairship. The meeting was chaired by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Key Priorities and Thematic Focus

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the meeting built upon the 1st BRICS 2026 Tourism Working Group Meeting held virtually on May 25, and brought together delegates from BRICS Member States to advance cooperation across India's thematic priorities -- Artificial Intelligence and Tourism, Sustainability and Responsible Tourism, Tourism Skilling and Capacity Building, and Tourism Exchanges and Seamless Travel Facilitation.

According to the release, held under the overarching theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", the 2nd TWG Meeting reflected upon a shared commitment to deepen tourism cooperation among BRICS Member States. The Working Group recognised tourism as an important driver of economic growth, employment, sustainable development and people-to-people exchanges, while responding to an evolving global tourism landscape shaped by technological change, changing traveller expectations and sustainability imperatives. The discussion carried forward the four thematic priorities identified under India's Chairship and outlined areas for enhanced cooperation among Member States, including responsible use of emerging technologies, sustainable and community-centred tourism, human capital development, tourism exchanges and strengthened connectivity.

Progress Under India's Chairship

In his remarks to the meeting, Bhuvnesh Kumar said that the first Tourism Working Group Meeting and subsequent consultations had enabled considerable progress in furthering India's BRICS Tourism Track. He highlighted that India's Chairship has sought to advance cooperation around sustainability, skilling, seamless travel and smart tourism. He noted that the outcome of the Working Group's deliberations would provide an important basis for the BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting on 21 August.

Experiencing Rajasthan's Heritage

As part of the programme, the BRICS delegates undertook a technical visit to key tourism and heritage sites in Jaipur, including Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Amer Palace, offering them an opportunity to experience Rajasthan's rich cultural and architectural heritage. (ANI)