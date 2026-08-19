Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary unveiled a statue of three-time former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra in Supaul's Balua Panchayat. Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary and other leaders also attended, paying tribute to the late leader's contributions to the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former CM Jagannath Mishra at Ward No. 04 under Balua Panchayat in Supaul district. After unveiling the statue, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the late leader. The ceremony was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitish Mishra, and MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu, along with other public representatives. Senior officials, including Secretary to the Chief Minister Lokesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Sawan Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Sharath R.S., were also present at the event. A large number of local residents gathered to witness the unveiling and pay their respects to the former Chief Minister.

Tributes to a Veteran Leader

In an X post, the Chief Minister stated that the late leader's contributions to the state's progress remain unforgettable. "In Balua Panchayat of Supaul, the statue of Bihar's former Chief Minister, the revered Shri Jagannath Mishra Ji, was unveiled and garlanded, and he was respectfully paid obeisance." Paying tribute to the veteran leader's legacy, the Deputy CM further added, "The contributions of the late Dr. Jagannath Mishra Ji to Bihar's development and public service will always be remembered," he posted on X.

Remembering Jagannath Mishra's Legacy

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness on August 19, 2019 Jagannath Mishra started out his career as a professor and went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar three times from the Congress party. Mishra also served as a Union minister. (ANI)