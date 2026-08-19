A man from Wayanad, Vineeth Kumar, has been arrested for sexually harassing a woman on a KSRTC bus. The Kondotty police nabbed him from the Kozhikode KSRTC bus stand.

Kozhikode: A man has been arrested in a case of sexual harassment against a woman on a KSRTC bus. The accused, Vineeth Kumar, is a native of Chundale in Wayanad. The Kondotty police arrested him early this morning from the Kozhikode KSRTC bus stand.

According to the police, the incident took place last Friday. It happened on a KSRTC superfast bus that was running on the Palakkad-Kozhikode route. The complaint says that Vineeth, who was sitting next to the woman, touched her inappropriately and harassed her. Following this, she filed a complaint with the Kondotty police.

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The woman had also given the police a photo of the accused. The police based their entire investigation on this photo. They had also put out a lookout notice to find Vineeth. He has now been taken to the Kondotty police station for questioning.

Police officials have urged people not to hesitate in reporting such incidents and to inform them immediately. The Kondotty police also said that they will take further action in the case and complete all legal formalities.

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