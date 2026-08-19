Hyderabad's Task Force arrested three men in Banjara Hills for the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and banned foreign cigarettes. The police seized vapes, vape liquids, and cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh during a raid on their shop.

The Commissioner's Task Force, Jubilee Hills Zone, along with Banjara Hills Police, apprehended three persons involved in the "illegal sale of e-cigarettes and banned foreign cigarettes" in Hyderabad, officials said.

Details of Raid and Seizure

Acting on credible information, the Task Force team conducted a raid at a shop in Banjara Hills. The three accused were allegedly found in possession of e-cigarettes, vape liquids and banned foreign cigarettes, which they were selling to customers. Police seized 53 vapes, 10 bottles of liquids and 76 boxes of cigarettes, with the total seized property valued at around Rs 2 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Muneer, 26, Abdul Rahman Meehraj, 25, and Mohammed Eyas, 19.

Investigation Reveals Origins

According to the police, Muneer and Meehraj were involved in business, while Eyas was a worker. Police said that during questioning, the accused said that they were natives of Kerala and had recently come to Hyderabad. According to the police, the accused procured cigarettes from Mumbai. The police said the accused were allegedly involved in the illegal sale of both e-cigarettes and banned foreign cigarettes with the intention of making illegal profits.

The operation was carried out by Yadender, Inspector of Police, Jubilee Hills Zone, Commissioner's Task Force, with the assistance of SI Mohd Jahed and other team members, along with personnel from Banjara Hills Police. (ANI)