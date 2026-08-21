Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh assured that there is no shortage of hospital beds or medical equipment to tackle the H1N1 situation in the capital, after a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Over 1,770 cases have been reported.

Delhi Minister assures preparedness amid H1N1 rise

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday to discuss the H1N1 situation in the national capital and said there is no shortage of hospital beds or medical equipment.

Speaking with ANI after the meeting, Singh said more than 1,770 patients had reported for treatment in Delhi until Thursday, with several patients already discharged after recovery. "We had a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda. We discussed Delhi and Delhi-NCR: how many patients are from Delhi and how many come here from outside... Until yesterday, more than 1770 patients had come and they are under treatment. After treatment, several of them have been discharged," Singh said.

"I would like to assure the people of Delhi that we lack neither equipment nor beds. Government of India, Union Minister JP Nadda have assured the Delhi Government and Delhi Health Department that all preparations are in place to ensure that nothing untoward happens. There is no need to panic," he added.

Centre Reviews National Surveillance and Preparedness

Earlier, Nadda reviewed the national surveillance and epidemiological situation, trends in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), testing and laboratory surveillance, and the preparedness of healthcare facilities to manage seasonal influenza cases. The Union Health Minister emphasised continued vigilance, robust surveillance and proactive preparedness, with close monitoring of influenza trends.

The preparedness of healthcare facilities in Delhi was also reviewed, including the availability of hospital beds, critical care facilities and other essential supplies. The meeting comes amid reports of a rise in H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, cases in Delhi. Changing weather conditions, including humidity and fluctuations in temperature, have also raised concerns over the spread of seasonal respiratory infections.

About H1N1 (Swine Flu)

H1N1 is a respiratory infection caused by the influenza A(H1N1) virus. Symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. While most cases recover, influenza can lead to serious complications, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Emphasis on Centre-State Coordination

Nadda has previously stressed coordination between the Centre and state governments in tackling seasonal and communicable diseases. He had in July reviewed Delhi's preparedness for dengue prevention and control and called for close coordination among the Union government, Delhi government, municipal authorities, healthcare institutions and frontline workers.