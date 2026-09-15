Kerala government is exploring all options to tackle the power crisis, says Minister Sunny Joseph. A decision on purchasing costly power from NTPC is pending cabinet approval, and he urged citizens to use electricity judiciously.

Kerala Grapples with Power Crisis Amidst Financial Concerns

Keralam Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Tuesday stated that the state government is actively exploring all avenues to address the ongoing power crisis, while noting that a final decision on procuring power from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) remains under consideration.

Addressing the media, Joseph acknowledged that purchasing electricity from NTPC would impose a substantial financial burden on the state exchequer and necessitate formal Cabinet clearance “We are exploring every possible option to resolve the power crisis. The decision to purchase electricity from NTPC has not been completely ruled out, although it is known that such a move would impose a significant financial burden on the state and would require Cabinet approval,” Joseph told reporters.

While declining to provide a definitive timeframe for the withdrawal of current power restrictions, the Minister emphasised that administrative efforts are being prioritised to stabilise the grid. He said, “At this point, I cannot say exactly how long the power restrictions will continue. Our priority is to resolve the crisis as quickly as possible. We aim to overcome the power shortage by September 15.”

Earlier in September, Keralam Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said every effort was being made to address the ongoing electricity shortage in the state, adding that the government was also considering purchasing power at higher rates if necessary. Joseph urged people to use electricity judiciously and reduce unnecessary consumption, including the use of decorative lights at night. He said officials had been specifically instructed to provide advance warnings regarding possible power cuts.

“No one who honestly assesses the situation will blame the government,” he said. The Minister also said the impact of the cancellation of a power purchase agreement brought in during the tenure of former Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed was only now becoming evident.

Meanwhile, the Keralam State Electricity Board (KSEB) is seeking assistance from northern states to address the severe power shortage. Board directors are scheduled to travel for discussions with officials of various states. The situation is expected to remain critical as Keralam has not yet received the 200 MW power loan from Madhya Pradesh.

On September 11, A sudden power outage left the Keralam Power Minister Sunny Joseph literally and figuratively in the dark during his address at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Officers’ Federation state conference. The power outage occurred during the state conference of electricity department employees held at Asir Bhavan in Ernakulam and became an embarrassing moment for the Minister at the state conference of the KSEB Officers’ Federation.

CMRL-Exalogic Controversy

Meanwhile, responding to queries regarding disclosures in the CMRL-Exalogic controversy, the Minister stated that the documents originated from records shared by the Enforcement Directorate with the Home Department. He said, “The information that has come out is from the documents handed over by the ED to the Home Department. How can we say that the ED leaked the details?”

Stating that the administration is treading carefully on the legal front, Joseph confirmed that formal consultations have already been initiated. “The government will examine the legal aspects of the matter, and legal advice has already been sought. A decision on whether to register a case will be taken later,” Sunny Joseph added.

Earlier, Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan clarified that the CMRL-Exalogic controversy cannot be equated with standard political donations accepted by parties from corporate firms and individuals. "Political parties will accept money from companies and personals. But this is a different case. ED have sent many cases for reference to the state home department. Even if there are big cases, the law will take its own course. CPIM is raising baseless allegations. We'll make Legal scrutiny and proceed legally. ED have approached with Prevention of Money Laundering Act issues. When ED questioned Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers didn't attack them. Government will function in accordance with the law. A Central government's letter to a state government can only be dealt with legally," said VD Satheesan.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kochi Zone had conducted search operations at nine premises at Kozhikode on August 18 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with alleged corporate fraud and bribe payments made by M/s Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). (ANI)