Following a CBI FIR naming Aaditya Thackeray and others in the Disha Salian case, BJP's Ram Kadam stated the law is equal for all. Kadam also accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray government of delaying the probe into Salian's death.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday said that the law does not differentiate between individuals and that anyone found guilty in the Disha Salian death case will face action, after the CBI registered an FIR in the case naming Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Speaking to ANI, Kadam said, "The names of politicians, actors, and officials have surfaced. The law is equal for everyone. The law does not distinguish between a Thackeray and anyone else; it simply ensures that action is taken in accordance with the law. The guilty will end up behind bars."

His remarks came after the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the matter. Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Kadam slams previous govt for delaying probe

Kadam questioned the delay in transferring the investigation to the CBI and alleged that the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government did not act despite repeated demands from Disha Salian's family.

"When Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Disha's father and her entire family repeatedly stated that Disha had been subjected to atrocities and abuse, and was subsequently murdered. It was not a political party making these claims; it was her own father," he said.

"If no minister or leader from the Thackeray government was involved—if there was no one to shield—they should have immediately instructed the police to register a case transparently and investigate it thoroughly. That did not happen. If there was nothing to hide, what was there to fear?" Kadam added.

He further said, "Her father kept demanding that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. Despite repeated requests, the Thackeray government did not hand the probe over to the CBI; what was the reason?"

Further, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on a matter being investigated by the CBI. "It would not be right for me to speak in a case being probed by the CBI," Bawankule said.

FIR for Gang Rape and Murder, says Lawyer

Meanwhile, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, on Monday said that the FIR registered by the CBI includes the names of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others.

"The FIR is for gang rape, murder, and a cover-up of this crime. This FIR has been registered under the main offences: Sections 376D, 302, 201, 217, 218, read with 120B of the IPC," Ojha said.

He further claimed that the FIR names Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguard, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, then DCP Vishal Thakur, the PI of Malwani police station, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst. (ANI)