NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid an emotional tribute to veteran leader Madan Bafna, who passed away. Pawar reminisced about their nearly 60-year-long association and lauded Bafna's extensive public service career in the Maval region.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar paid emotional tributes to veteran leader and former Minister of State Madan Bafna, remembering a close political association for nearly six decades. The NCP President said that while Madan-sheth is no longer among us, his ideals and his commitment to society will always be remembered.

A Bond Spanning Six Decades

Reflecting on their long-standing bond, Pawar recalled that they first met during his college days in Pune, a connection that remained steadfast until Bafna's final days. "Madan-Sheth, a colleague who stood by me for nearly 60 years, is no longer with us today. I had come to Pune for my college education, and it was during that time that I first met him; this bond endured until the very end of his life," Pawar told ANI.

A Dynamic Public Service Career

Highlighting Bafna's public service career, Pawar lauded his grassroots contributions toward uplifting marginalised communities in the Maval region. He noted that Bafna shouldered various responsibilities, serving as a Sarpanch, a Chairman (of the Panchayat Samiti), and a Minister of State, while also managing the portfolios of several government departments. Throughout his life, he established an identity as a dynamic and accomplished leader.

Sharad Pawar said, "It had been a long-standing tradition of mine to stop at Vadgaon while travelling along the old route and visit Madan-sheth at his home. His passing is undoubtedly a great loss for us."

Pawar expressed confidence that Madan Bafna’s son and family members would carry forward the legacy of goodwill towards people from all sections of society and the commitment to social work that he had championed. "I wish to say that although Madan-Sheth is no longer with us, we stand firmly in support of his family. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him," Sharad Pawar added,

Rohit Pawar Expresses Grief

Echoing these sentiments, NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar also took to social media to express grief over the veteran leader's passing. NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, in a post on X, “The news of the passing of senior leader, Maval's Hon. MLA, and former Minister of State Madanlal Bafna is extremely heartbreaking. With his demise, Maval taluka and Pune district's political and social spheres have lost an extremely experienced leader who shared a deep bond with the common people, one who has now slipped behind the curtain of time. In this difficult moment, my condolences to his family. Heartfelt tribute to Madan Bafna Saheb!”

Bafna's Legacy and Background

Remarks came after senior party leaders honoured the lifelong contributions and grassroots legacy of Former Maharashtra minister Madan Bafna.

Madan Bafna completed his LLB in 1967 and was active in Maval’s politics for more than several decades. Bafna practised law at Pune courts for years before entering active politics. (ANI)