A Greater Noida man was left stunned after an online shopping order took an bizarre turn when the parcel delivered to his doorstep contained cow dung instead of the Android device he had paid for.

A Greater Noida man was left stunned after an online shopping order took an bizarre turn when the parcel delivered to his doorstep contained cow dung instead of the Android device he had paid for. Akash Nagar, a resident of the Dankaur police station area, said he had ordered an Android device worth Rs 1,999 through an online website a few days ago for work-related purposes. He made the full payment online, expecting the product to reach him within the promised delivery period.

The parcel finally arrived at his residence through a courier service at around 5:00 PM on Monday. When Akash opened the package, he found cow dung manure instead of the electronic device.

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Realising that he may have fallen victim to an online shopping scam, Akash approached the police and lodged a complaint, seeking stringent action against those behind the alleged fraud.

"I ordered a device worth Rs 1,999, but received a packet of cow dung manure instead," said Akash Nagar, adding that he had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation has been launched and they are examining the credentials and authenticity of the website from which the device was ordered, along with the payment records and details of the courier chain involved in delivering the parcel.

Cybersecurity experts advise consumers to rely on verified companies and official websites, remain cautious of third-party sellers, and carefully verify vendor credentials and payment security before completing online transactions.