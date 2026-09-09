Rahul Gandhi slammed Punjab's AAP govt after a Sangrur man died by suicide. The man, Gulzar Singh, was allegedly harassed for publicly questioning minister Harpal Singh Cheema on the drug trade. Gandhi demanded Cheema's resignation and a probe.

Rahul Gandhi Slams AAP Govt, Demands Minister's Resignation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the AAP government in Punjab after Gulzar Singh, a worker from Sangrur district, died by suicide after allegedly being harassed for publicly questioning State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the illicit drug trade. In an X post, Rahul Gandhi called for justice for Gulzar Singh’s family and demanded Cheema’s resignation. He also called for an independent probe in the case.

Gandhi wrote, “A dangerous pattern is emerging in Punjab's AAP government—if you question government failures, the response will come in the form of threats and torture. Gulzar Singh ji, from the Dalit community, who had to watch his son fall victim to drugs, asked the Finance Minister just this much: why has the government failed so miserably in stopping the drug trade?” Sharing Gulzar’s video, before he consumed poison and died, the Congress leader alleged that he was pressured to apologize for questioning the Punjab Minister. “For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much, pressured so intensely to apologize, that he consumed poison. Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life,” he added. Mentioning Mohanjeet Singh’s case, who the Congress alleged was tortured in police custody, Rahul Gandhi added, “Last week, I also spoke with a young Mohanjeet Singh, who was tortured for protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.” “The government's job is to answer to the people, not to crush those who ask questions. May Gulzar Singh ji's family get justice as soon as possible. The Chief Minister should immediately demand the Finance Minister's resignation and ensure an independent and impartial investigation, with his name registered in the FIR,” the X post read.

Man Dies by Suicide After Questioning Minister

46-year-old Gulzar Singh allegedly died after consuming poison shortly after publicly questioning Harpal Singh Cheema about the illicit drug trade. The incident took place in Toor Banjara village during a constituency visit by Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Gulzar Singh, whose son is allegedly struggling with severe drug addiction, had raised concerns with the minister about the easy availability of synthetic drugs, locally known as chitta, in the area.

Following the interaction, Gulzar Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. He later recorded a video naming some individuals allegedly involved and subsequently passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana.

FIR Lodged, Political Blame Game Erupts

In response to the video and the family's statement, local police registered an FIR against five individuals under charges of abetment to suicide and relevant sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Congress and BJP have lambasted the AAP government over the incident. Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka demanded the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also targeted the AAP.

In response, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said that the BJP has become desperate in Punjab and is making “nonsensical allegations” against the party. (ANI)