An Indian woman has offered a glimpse into another side of glitzy life in Dubai, showcasing a compact room that she says costs around Rs 30,000 a month.

An Indian woman has offered a glimpse into another side of glitzy life in Dubai, showcasing a compact room that she says costs around Rs 30,000 a month. "What will Rs 30,000 bring you in Dubai? So, let's check it out," she says at the start of the video as she takes viewers inside the modest accommodation.

The video opens with the woman walking through a narrow passage before entering a duplex-style room. A bed occupies the upper section, while the lower portion offers little room for movement. An air conditioner can also be seen inside the compact space.

According to the woman, a single person would have to shell out around AED 1,200 to AED 1,300 (Rs 30,000-33,000) every month for the tiny room. For two people sharing the space, the monthly cost rises to approximately AED 1,400 to AED 1,500 (Rs 36,000-39,000).

She also highlights the room's cramped storage arrangements, showing the limited space available for keeping luggage and personal belongings.

The video went viral, with several users recounting their own experiences of living in similar accommodations after moving to Dubai.

One user wrote, "If I stayed in a place like that, I would feel as if I were suffocating." Another commented, “Don't compare Indian rent standards to international developed countries.”