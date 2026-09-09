BRS MLA KTR moved an adjournment motion in the Telangana Assembly over the state's 'deteriorating' law and order, citing alleged police atrocities on women MLAs and death threats against Opposition Leader KCR by Congress MLAs.

BRS Moves Adjournment Motion on Law and Order

BRS MLA K Taraka Rama Rao moved an adjournment motion in the Telangana Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao.

KTR, along with other MLAs including T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, K P Vivekanand and Vijeyudu, submitted a notice under Rule 63 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The notice seeks discussion on the alleged “high-handedness/atrocities” by police against women MLAs, alleged death threats against KCR by Congress MLAs and the overall law and order situation in Telangana.

"An Adjournment Motion is moved demanding an immediate discussion in the House regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, as evidenced by these three issues: The high-handedness/atrocities by the police against women Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) the day before yesterday, alleged death threats made against the Leader of the Opposition (K. Chandrashekar Rao) by Congress MLAs, the overall state of law and order in Telangana.”

It also refers to alleged open threats issued by Congress MLAs wishing for KCR’s death.

Motion on Pending DA for Employees

Separately, an adjournment motion notice was moved by Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and other MLAs, including Dr Palvai Harish Babu and Payal Shankar, seeking a discussion on the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears of government employees and retired pensioners in Telangana.

BRS Delegation to Meet Governor Amid Tensions

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was seen outside the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad ahead of the third day of the Assembly session.

A delegation of BRS, led by party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), is scheduled to meet Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The delegation is expected to apprise the Governor of issues raised by the party during the ongoing Assembly session and recent developments involving BRS legislators.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the BRS and the ruling Congress over protests by the Opposition party. (ANI)