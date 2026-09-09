A BRS delegation led by KT Rama Rao will meet the Telangana Governor amid tensions with the Congress. The party will raise issues from the Assembly session and protest the govt's failure to fulfill promises. This follows a court's rejection of remand for two BRS MLCs.

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), is scheduled to meet Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The delegation is expected to apprise the Governor of issues raised by the party during the ongoing Assembly session and recent developments involving BRS legislators.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the BRS and the ruling Congress over protests by the Opposition party. The BRS has been protesting against what it describes as the Congress government’s failure to fulfil its electoral promises. KTR and other BRS leaders were recently detained following a protest outside the Assembly. The Telangana High Court later directed police not to prevent BRS legislators from entering the Assembly to attend the session.

Court Rejects Police Remand for BRS MLCs

The Nampally court on Tuesday rejected the police remand of BRS MLCs Thatha Madhu and Naveen Reddy in connection with alleged remarks against the Telangana Assembly Speaker. The Saifabad police had registered a case against the two MLCs, arrested them, and produced them before the court. After hearing the matter, the court rejected their police remand.

Madhusudhan Reddy said while speaking to the media, "At the end of the day, truth will prevail. The court also reiterated the same. The Revanth Reddy-led government has been trying to send us to jail since yesterday. However, the court today saw truth and justice in our arguments. I thank the court and my advocates on behalf of KCR and KTR."

"A false case was booked against Naveen Kumar and me. We were taken into custody in the early hours and were not even allowed to take a bath. I thank KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and the BRS party for their support. I also thank MP Ravichandra for standing like a rock with us since morning," he added, saying the BRS will come to power and Revanth Reddy will be taken to task.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) earlier also welcomed the Nampally court's decision to reject police remand of party MLCs Thatha Madhu and Naveen Reddy in connection with alleged remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, saying “justice has prevailed”.

Speaking to reporters, KTR said the state legislature should also avoid taking any “hasty” action against the two MLCs and learn from the judiciary's decision. “Justice has prevailed. We hope the State Legislature also will not do anything hasty and will actually learn from what the judiciary has said. The judiciary has rejected the remand, and we are hopeful that even the Legislature will not do anything hasty. Hopefully, justice will prevail even in the Legislature,” KTR said.

BRS MLC Naveen Kumar said on Tuesday, "Today it is the victory of democracy. Revanth Reddy tried to silence me and MLC Madhusudhan, but truth has won. This verdict is a slap on the CM's face. We witnessed the kind of pressure the government put on police officials to remand us. I thank our party leadership, KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and MP Ravichandra for their support."