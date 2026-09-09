The ED raided 18 locations in Karnataka, including the homes of state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi. The searches are part of an investigation into a money laundering case under the PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 18 places in Karnataka, including the residences of state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, a Member of Parliament, in an alleged money laundering case.

The agency began its operation based on certain inputs in close coordination with security forces, covering the premises of suspects linked to the case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Multiple ED teams launched the search operation simultaneously at these locations, covering the premises of Satish Jarkiholi and his daughter.

Link to Previous Raid

The move comes almost three months after the ED searched the residence of Y Manjunath, Additional Commissioner of Excise and also the brother-in-law of Satish Jarkiholi, in Belagavi on June 24. The ED teams then also searched the residences of his close aides and relatives.

Probing Foreign Money Trail

The current searches are reportedly linked to the illegal transfer of money to foreign countries, and the operation is to find out the trail of money.