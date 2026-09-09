Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari voiced confidence in BJP's prospects in the urban local body polls, citing development. CM Bhajanlal Sharma pitched for a 'triple engine' govt, while Congress slammed the state's law and order situation.

BJP Confident in Polls, Cites Development

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects as polling for the urban local body elections got underway in the state, citing public enthusiasm and the government's development work over the past two and a half years.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said voters have witnessed changes in the state during the BJP government's tenure and expressed confidence that they would vote for the party. She said, "The atmosphere is very good. Everyone wants to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party. There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the public. They have seen these two and a half years and have realised that work is actually beginning and development is taking place.”

Focus on Civic Issues and Migration

The Deputy CM said beautification and restoration initiatives, backed by central funding, will commence after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. “As soon as the Model Code of Conduct ends, the beautification and restoration work will be undertaken through the Centre as well. Plus, there was an announcement in our budget, and the tender for that has also been completed. The work order has to be issued, but that will happen only after this...”

Addressing civic challenges, Kumari pointed to efforts to resolve issues related to drains, drainage, sewerage systems and urban waterlogging. “The work order has to be issued, but that will happen only after this...Apart from that, there are issues related to drains, drainage, sewerage, and waterlogging,” she said.

She further highlighted legislative measures aimed at curbing demographic shifts and distress migration, pointing to the Disturbance Act Bill passed in the state assembly as a key intervention that has driven noticeable change. “There is also the issue of migration. For that, the Disturbance Act Bill has also been brought in. We passed it in the Assembly, and after that, there has been considerable change," Diya Kumari said.

CM Sharma Pitches for 'Triple Engine' Government

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Election Commission is conducting municipal elections across urban local bodies in a two-phase rollout. The first phase of voting is taking place on September 9, 2026, covering 162 local bodies, while the second phase is scheduled for September 11, 2026, and includes the Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a roadshow in Pali in support of BJP candidates contesting the urban local body elections. Addressing an election rally in Kota, the Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 12 years. He noted that India has reached new heights in various sectors, including the welfare of women, farmers, the poor, and the youth, as well as in border security and global influence.

Highlighting the progress in Rajasthan under the BJP's 2.5-year rule, Sharma said the state government is consistently working towards fulfilling the promises made in its manifesto. He mentioned that projects like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the Yamuna Water Agreement, and the Narmada project have been brought to the ground, according to the release.

“Rajasthan was once struggling with power shortages, but now the state produces around 12,000 MW of electricity and has become a power exporter. Under ‘Rising Rajasthan,’ MoUs worth approximately ₹7,000 crore have already been implemented. Our government has also provided 1.89 lakh government jobs to the youth,” the CM claimed.

Promoting the idea of ‘One State, One Election,’ the Chief Minister argued that frequent elections lead to a waste of time and resources. He mocked Congress leaders who previously deemed this impossible, questioning why the system is now being successfully implemented.

Regarding the local body elections, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a ‘triple engine’ government, referring to the same party being in power at the centre, state, and local levels. “Currently, we have a double-engine government in the state. Now, there is a need to form a triple-engine government. Adding the third engine will accelerate the pace of development, and the goal is a Developed Corporation, Developed Kota, Developed Rajasthan, and Developed India,” Sharma said.

Congress Slams BJP on Law and Order

On the other hand, Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Rajasthan over the state’s law and order, healthcare and development, alleging that the government has failed to deliver on its promises and urged people to vote against the party ahead of local body elections. "Rajasthan has ranked number one in rape cases. The Chief Minister, who is conducting roadshows, should answer questions regarding the condition of Rajasthan,” he said.

The urban local body polls have been closely watched as a test of the BJP government's performance and organisational strength at the grassroots level. The elections in Rajasthan are scheduled from September 9 to 11. (ANI)