A viral video shows an NRI woman in a US suburb arguing with her neighbour over fallen leaves. Armed with a leaf blower, she blows debris towards the street while shouting at neighbour Stephanie. The heated exchange sparks reactions online.

A video showing an NRI woman involved in a heated dispute with her neighbour over fallen leaves has gone viral on social media, drawing attention online.

The incident reportedly took place in a suburban neighbourhood in the US. In the video, the woman, dressed in a pink outfit, is seen walking along the sidewalk with a bright leaf blower. She appears to blow leaves and yard debris from the pavement and curb towards the public street.

The situation escalates as the woman loudly confronts her neighbour, identified as Stephanie. She appears to blame Stephanie for leaves landing on her lawn and near her property line.

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As the leaf blower continues scattering leaves, the woman can be heard shouting at her neighbour. Stephanie records the confrontation, capturing the woman becoming increasingly agitated during the exchange.

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The video has since circulated widely across platforms including X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Social media users have reacted to the unusual neighbourhood dispute, with many discussing the argument over something as seemingly routine as fallen leaves.

The circumstances leading up to the confrontation, including the identities of those involved and the exact location, could not be independently verified from the viral video.