IWAI chairman Sushil Kumar Lohani directed officials to fast-track development projects in Varanasi after a review meeting. The aim is to enhance the transport system and boost multimodal connectivity for economic growth in the Purvanchal region.

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) chairman Sushil Kumar Lohani on Friday directed concerned officials to expedite the implementation of development projects in Varanasi and adjoining districts and ensure timely disposal of pending works with mutual coordination.

A review meeting was held at the Divisional Commissioner's auditorium under the chairmanship of Lohani regarding the progress of various important development projects operating and proposed in Varanasi and adjoining districts.

Development Projects Under Review

During the meeting, a detailed review was undertaken of the progress of the Multi Modal Terminal Port, Ramnagar to Jeevannathpur Railway Station through Rail Connection Road, construction of Cruise Terminal at Front Ghat, Centre of Excellence, Multi Modal Logistics Park and other important projects.

During the review, officials were apprised of the land acquisition, land transfer, verification of revenue records, coordination with various departments, development of infrastructure and the present status of pending works related to the projects.

Directive for Faster Implementation

Lohani directed the concerned officers to expedite the implementation of the projects and ensure timely disposal of pending works with mutual coordination.

He said that along with strengthening the waterway-based transport system in Varanasi and the Purvanchal region, it is necessary to make multimodal connectivity more effective with better coordination of rail, road and water transport.

Emphasis on Timely Completion for Regional Growth

While reviewing the progress of various projects being implemented in the meeting, special emphasis was laid on their time-bound and effective implementation.

With the completion of these projects, multimodal transport, logistics, water tourism and economic activities will get new momentum in the area.

High-Level Officials in Attendance

Divisional Commissioner S Rajlingam, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Member (Technical), Inland Waterways Authority of India, Chief Engineer, IWAI, Director, Regional Office Varanasi, along with senior administrative and departmental officers of Varanasi, Chandauli and Mirzapur districts were present at the meeting.

DM Chandauli and PD NHAI Sasaram also participated in the meeting through video conferencing.