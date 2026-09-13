BJP leader R Ashoka led a protest in T Narasipura against the Congress government's restrictions on the Ganesh festival. He condemned police actions, demanded an inspector's suspension, and accused the government of an anti-Hindu stance.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, along with BJP leaders and workers, held a protest march condemning the Congress government’s decision to impose restrictions on the Ganesh festival procession in T Narasipura.

BJP Demands Inspector's Suspension

Visiting T Narasipura, he spoke with youth involved in the festival celebrations and condemned police high-handedness. After discussions with senior police officials, he demanded the immediate suspension of Inspector Dhananjay.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Ganesh Chaturthi should not become a police festival; it must remain a festival of the people. Police should not impose any rules on devotees. Celebrations should take place as they did in earlier times.

He underlined that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and State Home Minister Priyank Kharge have put pressure on the police, further noting that no action has been taken against the inspector who threatened devotees. “I have discussed this with the DGP. A conciliation meeting was also held by the SP. They have assured that action will be taken against the inspector in three or four days. But we do not want that. Our demand is that the inspector who behaved like a goon towards the people should not remain in that post,” he said.

'Anti-Hindu Congress Suppressing Hindus'

He said that the State government is creating trouble everywhere during the Ganesh festival. Restrictions have been imposed, such as not using loudspeakers and not taking out processions. Ganesh festival celebrations will continue for another month. The anti-Hindu Congress government is suppressing Hindus.

He said that along with the agitation, the party leaders also held talks with the police. “The government has shown stubbornness. Therefore, we will take out the procession from the very place near the mosque that the police have banned. All of us will fight through this for justice. It is unfortunate that the entire government is standing with one inspector instead of the people. The anti-Hindu trait is in the blood of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We will fight against such a Tughlaq government. Police stations have become goonda stations,” he said.

He emphasised that the BJP will fight in a democratic manner. If any Hindus face trouble, we will go there and support them. “We will ensure that there is no trouble during the Ganesh festival,” he said. (ANI)