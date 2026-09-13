Tripura CM Manik Saha launched Ganesh Puja celebrations in Agartala. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has deployed a massive security apparatus for Ganeshotsav 2026, with special arrangements planned for the immersion day festivities across the metropolis.

As the festive fervour surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi gathered momentum, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated Ganesh Puja celebrations at several locations across Agartala city. The Chief Minister visited various puja venues and formally inaugurated the celebrations by offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. During his visits, Saha interacted with members of the organising committees and local residents. The puja venues witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees and local residents, with festive decorations and religious programmes marking the celebrations across the city.

Massive Security in Mumbai for Ganeshotsav 2026

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Sunday rolled out a massive, multi-tiered security apparatus across the metropolis to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations for Ganeshotsav 2026. The Mumbai Police have deployed at least seven Additional Police Commissioners, 37 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 2,650 officers and 14,150 policemen for security arrangements during the festival period.

In addition, adequate police arrangements have been made at important locations, including S.R.P.F. platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Teams and Home Guards. Special arrangements have also been planned for the day of Ganesh idol immersion, with additional security personnel being deployed for the same.

Nationwide Festivities and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

In Assam, a 45-feet-tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh at the Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati, claimed to be the tallest idol of Lord Ganesh in Northeast India, is likely to become a major attraction for devotees this year. Meanwhile, more than 210 children, youngsters, women and senior citizens participated in a free eco-friendly Ganpati idol-making workshop in Gujarat's Rajkot, as a campaign to promote clay idols over Plaster of Paris (POP) during Ganeshotsav continues. Organised by Mission Smart City Trust at Chitranagari, the workshop marked the sixth consecutive year of the initiative, which began in 2021. Participants were trained to make Ganpati idols using natural clay and decorate them with eco-friendly materials. (ANI)