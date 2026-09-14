President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi, urging unity, progress, and dedication to nation-building, invoking blessings for prosperity and removal of obstacles.

President Murmu Greets Nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended warm greetings to citizens in India and across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, urging all Indians to take inspiration from the sacred festival and dedicate themselves to nation-building.

In her message to the nation, the President highlighted that Lord Ganesha embodies wisdom, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings, inspiring society to strive toward new resolutions and progress. "Bhagwan Ganesha symbolises wisdom, prosperity and auspicious beginnings. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi brings energy, knowledge and positivity into our lives. This sacred festival inspires us to move forward on the path of progress with new resolutions in life. I pray that Bhagwan Ganesha brings happiness, peace, good health and prosperity into everyone's lives. Let us all pledge to contribute to nation-building," President Murmu said.

PM Modi, Kharge Extend Greetings

Joining in the festive greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens, praying that the "Vighnaharta" (remover of obstacles) infuses new energy and vigour into everyone's lives and steers the nation toward continuous growth.

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the remover of obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone's lives. May all endeavours succeed through his divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress—this is my prayer. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" PM Modi posted on X. The Prime Minister also shared the verses from the traditional Ganesha Pancharatnam stotram.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his greetings to the public on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi," Kharge wrote on X.

He also highlighted the historic role played by freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in galvanising public unity through the festival during India's freedom struggle. "The great freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ji connected Ganeshotsav with the masses, transforming it into a powerful medium for unity and public awakening in the freedom struggle. May this sacred festival forever keep alive within us the spirit of unity and collective resolve from the freedom movement, and continue to inspire us to dedicate ourselves to love, harmony, and brotherhood," Kharge said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with vibrant processions, community rituals, and traditional grandeur. (ANI)