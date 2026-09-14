Assam Police seized narcotics worth Rs 14 crore in two operations in Cachar. The seizure included 2.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 13 crore and 10,000 Yaba tablets. Two alleged drug peddlers were apprehended in connection with the seizures.

The police seized narcotics worth around Rs 14 crore in two separate operations in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday and apprehended two alleged drug peddlers, officials said.

Heroin Worth Rs 13 Crore Seized

In the first operation, the Cachar district police recovered 2.2 kg of heroin, valued at around Rs 13 crore, from a truck intercepted near Sangai Hotel in the Ramnagar Bypass area under Silchar police station, Cachar SSP Partha Protim Das said.

Acting on specific source input, police intercepted the truck bearing registration number AS-01-NC-8893 and recovered 150 soap cases containing heroin from a secret chamber of the vehicle. The truck was coming from Champhai district of Mizoram, Das said.

One person, Abdul Rahim Laskar, a resident of French Nagar, Lailapur under Dholai police station in Cachar district, was apprehended in connection with the seizure. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the forward and backward linkages, the SSP said.

"Based on specific source input, Cachar district police conducted an anti-narcotics operation near Sangai Hotel in the Ramnagar Bypass area under Silchar police station on Sunday evening. During the operation, a truck bearing registration number AS-01-NC-8893 was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 150 soap cases containing heroin, weighing 2.2 kg, concealed in a secret chamber of the vehicle. One person, named Abdul Rahim Laskar, a resident of French Nagar, Lailapur, under Dholai police station in Cachar district, was apprehended. The vehicle was coming from Champhai district of Mizoram. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the forward and backward linkages," Das said.

10,000 Yaba Tablets Recovered

In the second operation, police recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets weighing around 1.309 kg from the possession of 23-year-old Jairul Islam of Bhoirabpur Pt-I under Kalain police station. The tablets, valued at around Rs 1 crore, were recovered from a red carry bag in his possession in the Gumrah Bazar area on Sunday evening, Das said.

The tablets have been seized, and necessary legal action is being taken.

"Acting on specific information, Cachar district police apprehended Jairul Islam (23 years old) of Bhoirabpur Pt-I, under Kalain police station, from Gumrah Bazar area on Sunday evening. A total of 10,000 Yaba tablets, weighing around 1.309 kg, were recovered from a red carry bag in his possession. The tablets have been seized, and necessary legal action is being taken. The market value of the seized narcotics substances is estimated at around Rs 1 crore," the SSP said. (ANI)