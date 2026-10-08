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Venezuela Floods: Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding, Landslides In Caracas & Miranda

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 08 2026, 08:18 PM IST
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Heavy rain triggered flooding, rising waterways and landslides across parts of Venezuela, including Caracas and Miranda, on October 7, 2026. The rainfall was associated with Tropical Wave 55, which brought intense showers, thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of the country. In Caracas, the Guaire River rose significantly, while the Los Cangilones ravine overflowed in La Vega. In Miranda, flooding and landslides were reported in areas including Carrizal and Montañalta. Two vehicles were reportedly swept away by floodwaters in Montañalta, while Carrizal reported at least four landslides. Forecasts indicated continued rainfall across Venezuela through October 11, with some areas potentially receiving 70–130 millimetres cumulatively. 0:00 – Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding Across Venezuela 2:30 – Guaire River Rises As Caracas Faces Flood Threat 4:30 – Landslides & Flooding Hit Miranda Watch the latest footage and updates from the Venezuela floods, heavy rain and landslides.

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