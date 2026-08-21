A visiting team from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was allegedly attacked in Jaipur while inspecting a government school. The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with opposition parties accusing the government of using force to hide poor school conditions.

Political tensions escalated in Rajasthan following an incident in Rampura Kanwarpura village, Jaipur district, where members of a visiting team from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were allegedly attacked while inspecting a local government school. The delegation claimed they were targeted by political opponents while attempting to assess the school's facilities, which they reported were operating under sub-par conditions. The attack has drawn sharp responses from state opposition leaders who accused the ruling government of using force to hide infrastructure deficiencies in public education.

Opposition Condemns Attack

Members of the visiting CJP team alleged that they were physically assaulted and confronted by an organised group during their visit to the site. Senior Congress leaders in the state quickly condemned the incident. Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully denounced the use of violence, stating that the public has a right to know the status of local educational facilities. "This is wrong. I condemn this. There should be no violence. The condition of schools should come to light. There is no place for such violence in India. People must present their views in a non-violent manner. Schools are in bad condition; they want to hide it and cover up their sins. They won't be able to do it."

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the perpetrators were political operatives acting on instructions to block public scrutiny. "They were not villagers, but BJP workers. BJP workers will oppose everything that is in public interest. They will follow only orders from the top. If anyone is stopped from visiting a school or attacked, we condemn it. Congress will stand with everyone who is fed up with this Govt."

CJP Alleges 'Pre-planned' Attack

The incident has further fueled an ongoing controversy surrounding directives issued by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar regarding state government schools. Speaking to ANI from the scene, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka slammed the administration and state leadership, calling it a pre-planned attack by "BJP goons" with police inaction; demanded arrests within 48 hours and the withdrawal of the Education Ministry's order. "The entire country saw BJP's hooliganism live today. Stone pelting was already happening there, but the Police remained mute spectators. Police said that they won't do anything. This has been done at the behest of Madan Dilawar. Our volunteers had their hands broken. Our vehicles have been vandalised. There was stone pelting here. Elderly people pelted stones at the women in our team and broke their phones. This was pre-planned. All these goons should be arrested within 48 hours and withdraw the order; otherwise, this protest will expand from education to Madan Dilwar now... You should be ashamed of yourself. The school has been running in a buffalo shed for a year now; we want to get it repaired. BJP goons were present there... This is a black day in the democracy of Rajasthan," he said.

Controversy Over School Access

The confrontation occurs amid widespread political friction in Rajasthan after the Education Ministry, headed by Madan Dilawar, implemented strict restrictions on unauthorised entry, media access, and filming within government school premises. Opposition parties claim these orders are designed to conceal severe infrastructure deficiencies across rural state schools, while state officials maintain the restrictions are meant to maintain discipline and ensure student safety. (ANI)