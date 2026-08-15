A shocking incident has been reported from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where a man allegedly died after being run over by a car. According to initial reports, the vehicle was carrying his girlfriend and another male friend at the time of the incident. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Raipur: A shocking incident has been reported from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where a man allegedly died after being run over by a car in which his girlfriend and another man were travelling. The deceased has been identified as Parampreet Singh.

According to reports, Parampreet reportedly spotted his girlfriend travelling in a car with another man and attempted to stop the vehicle. When the car allegedly continued moving, he is said to have climbed onto the top of the moving vehicle in an effort to make the occupants stop.

However, the vehicle allegedly did not stop. Instead, the driver reportedly accelerated, causing Parampreet to lose his balance and fall onto the road. The car then allegedly ran over him, leaving him critically injured.

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Following the incident, Parampreet was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, who registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to reports, the people travelling in the car, including the victim’s girlfriend and her male friend, have been taken into custody for questioning. Police are examining witness statements and other available evidence to establish exactly what happened before and during the incident.

Further details regarding the case and the legal action against those involved are awaited.

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