An X post alleging a troubling delivery dispute involving an Ekart delivery agent has triggered a heated discussion online, with several users coming forward to share similar experiences with courier services.

An X post alleging a troubling delivery dispute involving an Ekart delivery agent has triggered a heated discussion online, with several users coming forward to share similar experiences with courier services. According to the post, a woman’s parcel was reportedly marked as cancelled despite the delivery agent allegedly making no attempt to contact her. Frustrated by the situation, she reportedly went to the Ekart delivery hub herself to collect the package. However, she claimed that the delivery agent still refused to hand it over.

"Then the delivery boy refuses to deliver the item, saying, "No matter what you do, I won't deliver it to you!" Cancelling an item without even calling the customer is absolutely wrong," Mahi Mishra wrote on X.

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Mishra condemned the alleged conduct and demanded action against the delivery agent. She also urged Flipkart to intervene, pointing out that Ekart handles deliveries for the e-commerce platform.

"Action should be taken against such delivery boys who act as per their own whims! Flipkart should also take action against this, as Ekart delivers their parcels; customers face problems because of such people," she added.

The post soon attracted reactions from other users, several of whom claimed they had encountered similar problems with courier companies. One user highlighted the difficulty of accessing Ekart’s customer support, while another backed Mishra’s complaint, alleging that customers are sometimes harassed by delivery personnel.

"Absolutely right! Action should be taken against such delivery boys; they harass customers."

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Another user described their own experience with Ekart, alleging that repeated attempts to resolve a delivery issue were met with limited support.

"Have faced such a situation once. Ekart support is inaccessible. Problem to hold them accountable. Yet used all options available and filed complaints. Local franchisees and delivery partner are more careful now. However, malpractice is now spreading to other players also," added a third.

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A fourth user claimed a similar issue occurred with a Myntra exchange order, alleging that three consecutive delivery attempts were made without any call before the exchange was ultimately cancelled.

“The same happened with my myntra exchange order for 3 delivery attempts in a row; the exchange was finally cancelled without a single call from ekart. I am forced to keep the product as the return window closed.”