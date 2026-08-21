In a now-viral video, we see school teachers offering kids junk food and later taking them for a mock stomach scan to show the aftermath of eating such food. What was supposed to be a fun experiment backfired, and netizens are not pleased.

When it comes to teaching, preschool teachers often use creative and innovative techniques to teach kids. From drawing to storytelling, there are innumerable imaginative and abundant activities that teachers often use to convey their ideology to the students. However, what if we tell you that a school in India took it to an altogether different level, making kids less educated and more scared. Yes, you read that right.

Teacher's Hilarious Prank Gone Bad?

In a now-viral video, school teachers were seen giving junk food to children such as lollipops and chips. After that, they took the kids for a mock-up stomach scan in which a large image appeared on the screen of a worm who was enjoying these treats. Purpose? To show the kids that eating junk causes bacteria and worms to infiltrate your stomach. What was supposed to be a fun experiment wildly backfired after children started crying and howling at seeing a ‘fake worm’ in their body.

The page that shared this viral video, wrote in caption, “Fake Stomach Scan”: Teachers Pull Off Hilarious Prank to Teach Kids the Dangers of Junk Food!A lighthearted yet clever classroom video is going viral after educators came up with a creative trick to encourage healthy eating habits among young children. After feeding students treats like chips, wafers, and lollipops, teachers conducted a mock stomach scan using a laptop screen, displaying an animated “worm” supposedly caused by excessive junk food intake. The children’s wide-eyed, stunned reactions have taken over social feeds, sparking both amusement and appreciation for the inventive teaching method.”

Take a look at the video!

How Netizen's Reacted?

One user wrote, “Why you first give junk in school?”

Another wrote, “The cause is good but the way the kids are tortured not good.”

Another comment read, “When you are lazy, you use fear to discipline kids. How many of you teachers eat only healthy food? Who introduces junk food to kids first of all ? What a horrible way to create childhood trauma… this is equal or may be worse than the hitting punishment given by teachers of last generation. Lead by example.”

One more comment read, “Its not a good way to teach them, you guys are giving them trauma which can affect their mental health.”