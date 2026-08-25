A touching video of a Swiggy delivery agent buying a new TV for his mother with his savings has gone viral. The clip, which shows his mom and grandmom crying with joy, is winning hearts online.

A really heartwarming video of a Swiggy delivery agent is going viral on social media. He bought a new smart TV for his mother with his own hard-earned money. The video shows him unboxing the gift for his mom and grandmother, and their reaction has touched everyone online.

Savings from Swiggy Earnings

The video was shared on a social media account called Raw India. In the clip, you can see the young man bringing the new television home and sharing the happy news with his family. He explains that he saved up for the TV by putting aside a little money from his daily earnings as a Swiggy agent. It's clear he just wanted to do something nice for his mother with his own hard work.

Viral Video: Woman Says She Feels Safe On Mumbai Bus At 10 PM! (WATCH)

Mom and grandmom get emotional

The mother and grandmother don't hide their happiness on getting the new TV. You can see them both getting emotional in the video. This simple moment of joy in their modest home is what really connected with people on social media. Many users praised the young man for his love for his family and his hardworking spirit.

Mumbai: Man Spends 6 Hours Commuting Daily, Says ‘Home Is Just For Sleep’

The video went viral very quickly. It has already been viewed by over 10 lakh (1 million) people and has received around 1 lakh likes. More than 3,000 comments have poured in. Many people wished him success, with one user writing, “May you always move towards success.” Others advised him to see these small achievements as big wins and to keep working hard. Another user summed it up perfectly, writing that it's not about the amount of money, but the happiness it brings.