DMK leader TKS Elangovan and party mouthpiece 'Murasoli' have slammed Rahul Gandhi for abandoning DMK to support TVK after the TN elections. The party cited his 'political immaturity' as a reason for growing resentment within the INDIA bloc.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 (ANI): Following the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) criticism of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in its official mouthpiece 'Murasoli', DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Tuesday intensified the attack, accusing Gandhi of abandoning the party's former ally in Tamil Nadu and backing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan suggested that the shift was a political manoeuvre, and the Tamil Nadu citizens will no longer accept his words. "Immediately after the elections, his MLAs shifted their allegiance to TVK, and two of his MLAs got minister posts. Now, whatever he speaks, the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept," he said.

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DMK Mouthpiece Slams Rahul's 'Political Immaturity'

DMK escalated its attack on Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, citing "political immaturity" and a lack of transparency as the core reasons behind growing resentment within the INDIA bloc. In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', DMK hit out that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, it often works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls.

"In state after state where assembly elections are held, Congress has done everything possible to prevent fellow INDIA bloc partners from coming to power. Yet, when parliamentary elections arrive, it seeks their support in the name of fighting the BJP," the mouthpiece said.

It claimed that during the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, several prominent leaders expressed dissatisfaction with how the Congress manages its relationships and Rahul Gandhi was caught off-guard. "Rahul Gandhi apparently did not anticipate such criticism. At a meeting convened to discuss opposition unity against the BJP, Congress itself became the principal target of criticism. The responsibility for that lies with Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity and dishonesty," the DMK's mouthpiece said.

Tensions Rise Over Congress-TVK Alliance

Tensions between the Congress and the DMK have heightened following Congress's decision to extend support to the TVK after it emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Congress contested the elections with DMK and won 5 seats. Citing this move as a "betrayal" that has deeply frustrated its party cadres, the DMK notably boycotted the recent INDIA bloc meeting. (ANI)