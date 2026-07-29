DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran slammed the Centre over NEET, demanding its repeal. He alleged the exam led to over 100 student suicides and argued it's unnecessary for Tamil Nadu, which has a strong educational and healthcare infrastructure.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran demands immediate repeal of NEET

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), demanding its immediate repeal and alleging that over 100 students have lost their lives to suicide due to the exam.

'Tamil Nadu has best education system'

Speaking to ANI here, Maran emphasised that Tamil Nadu boasts a robust healthcare and educational infrastructure, making the centralised entrance test redundant for the state. "NEET is unnecessary because Tamil Nadu is one of the states where we have the maximum number of medical colleges. The aspiration of the first generation of children of farmers and children of daily workers to become doctors is being fulfilled. Those doctors are the best. They study in a Tamil Medium school. In fact, APJ Abdul Kalam studied in a Tamil Medium school. We can prove that we have the best education system," Maran said.

'The blood is in your hands'

Holding the administration directly accountable for the mental strain and pressure faced by medical aspirants, the DMK leader questioned the efficacy and real-world impact of the exam on the healthcare system. "The blood is in your hands. 107 children have been killed because of your arrogance in continuing to implement NEET. What are you achieving? Is the efficiency of doctors improved? Has the efficiency in the hospitals improved? Nothing. But the number of deaths has been increasing," he remarked.

Concluding his statement, Maran urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reconsider its stance and scrap the medical test in the interest of students' well-being. "I request the BJP to please remove NEET," he added.

Opposition to NEET in Tamil Nadu

Opposition parties from Tamil Nadu have consistently opposed NEET, maintaining that the centralised test disproportionately disadvantages rural students, Tamil-medium scholars, and lower-income families who lack access to expensive private coaching centres.

Government introduces bill against unfair exam practices

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on July 27. The Amendment Bill seeks to further strengthen the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 by providing for fast-tracked investigation, speedy trial through Special Fast Track Courts, appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, time-bound disposal of appeals and more stringent penal provisions to effectively deter unfair means and organised malpractices in public examinations. (ANI)