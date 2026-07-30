Delhi is expected to witness another rainy day on July 30 as the IMD forecasts cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, and thunderstorms. Residents can expect relief from heat but should prepare for traffic disruptions.

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience typical monsoon conditions on Thursday, July 30, with generally cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, and thunderstorms throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued its Yellow Alert for the national capital, warning residents about possible waterlogging, traffic congestion, and reduced visibility during intense rain spells.

Rain Likely Throughout the Day

According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi may receive light to moderate rainfall, with a few areas witnessing heavier showers accompanied by thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 34°C, while the minimum temperature may hover near 27°C. The rainfall is expected to provide relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity, although moisture levels are likely to remain high.

Yellow Alert in Place

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious as rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic on several roads. Motorists are advised to drive carefully during periods of heavy rain, while commuters should allow extra travel time due to possible congestion. Authorities have also urged people to stay updated with official weather advisories before planning outdoor activities.