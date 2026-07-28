Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rain spells on July 28. The pleasant weather may keep daytime temperatures in check, while humidity is likely to remain high.

Residents of Delhi can expect a relatively pleasant day on July 28, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting generally cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall. Light to moderate showers are likely in several parts of the city, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33°C, while the minimum may settle near 27°C. Although the rain is expected to bring relief from the recent heat, humidity levels are likely to stay elevated, making the weather feel muggy during parts of the day.

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by wind speeds of 20–30 kmph may occur in isolated areas. Commuters are advised to remain cautious while travelling, especially during peak traffic hours, as rain could reduce visibility and create slippery road conditions.

Waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic are also possible if rainfall intensifies. Residents are encouraged to keep umbrellas or rain gear handy before stepping out.

Monsoon Activity to Continue

The weather department has indicated that active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over Delhi-NCR in the coming days. Similar weather, including cloudy skies and periodic rain, is expected through the week.

The continuing monsoon activity is expected to prevent a significant rise in temperatures, providing some respite from the usual late-July heat. However, authorities advise people to monitor the latest weather updates before planning outdoor activities or long commutes, as rainfall intensity may vary across different parts of the city.